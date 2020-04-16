Rams center Brian Allen has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Fox's Jay Glazer. Allen is the first active NFL player to be known to have a positive test for the virus.

Glazer reports that Allen's symptoms included a loss sense of taste and smell, but the 24-year-old is now symptom free and is expecting to receive an "all-clear" sometime this week.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Washington Post's Mark Maske reported that the league was considering shortening its 2020 season schedule in order to deal with the ongoing pandemic. The league has also discussed hosting games in empty venues without fans in attendance. The NFL schedule is expected to be released on May 9, and will take into account the possibility of games being canceled by a delayed start.

Allen was drafted by the Rams in the fourth round in 2018 out of Michigan State. He appeared in 13 games as a rookie and made nine starts in 2019 before injuring his knee.