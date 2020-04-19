When Baltimore Ravens quarterback and reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson quote tweeted a video of his college teammate Jaire Alexander's reaction to Jackson getting picked on draft night, he probably didn't expect to tweet to gain traction in the White House.

That's exactly what happened, though, as President Donald Trump took the time to offer his admiration of the moment.

Jackson was taken with the No. 32 pick in the 2018 draft, the final selection of the first round. He's posted a 19-3 record as a starter in the regular season, and last year set a new NFL record for most rushing yards by a quarterback (1,206).

Jackson later followed up that reply by quote tweeting the president's response, tweeting "Truzz Trump," (using "truzz" as a slang for "trust").

Jackson recently included the word "truzz" in an ornate chest tattoo. He also reportedly trademarked the word, along with other terms like "The Lamar Jackson Experience" and "Era 8 by Lamar Jackson," according to Gabriel Fernandez of CBS Sports.

"Truzz" is a variation of the word "truss," which was used in the "big truss" mantra by the Ravens during the 2019 season. Its meaning was a bit hazy to Ravens players, but its use was widespread, from the players to the fans.

Among the replies to Jackson's "Truzz Trump" tweet was Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson, who said "Tell em Free Yak." This was referring to the current prison sentence of rapper Kodak Black, who was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison in November for purchasing an illegal firearm.