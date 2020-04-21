A group of Tennessee students were treated to a nice surprise when Raiders head coach Jon Gruden crashed their online class on Tuesday.

As part of the university's "VFL Class Crash," Gruden dropped in on a statistics class to say hello to the students. The professor was introducing her lesson when Gruden's booming voice appeared.

"We're getting ready for the NFL Draft. I don't have a lot of time," Gruden said. "We're really sorry to interrupt. I'm a huge Tennessee fan."

Gruden initially struggled with Zoom and didn't know how to use his webcam until his wife Cindy, a Tennessee graduate, helped him out.

Once he could see the students, Gruden gave a special shoutout to Vols running back Ty Chandler, a member of the class. The Raiders coach joked with the students and asked if they're working hard since he couldn't see their notes.

"Stay positive and keep working. We're all in this together," Gruden told the class. "Take care of your families, take care of your grandmas and grandpas and do great for [Professor] Morris."

Gruden started his coaching career at Tennesse as a graduate assistant in 1986-87 before he went on to the NFL. He's the latest guest to join a Tennessee class to surprise students. Peyton Manning dropped into a communications course taught by his former professor a few weeks ago, and other former Vols athletes like Chamique Holdsclaw and Josh Dobbs have also logged into online classes.