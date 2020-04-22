Percy Harvin Wants to Come Out of Retirement: 'That Itch Came Back'

Former NFL wide receiver Percy Harvin says he would like to return to football, he told ESPN's Josina Anderson.

"I thought I was done, but that itch came back," Harvin said.

Harvin will turn 32 years old next month. He told Anderson that he has been training with an Olympian and weighs 185 pounds.

Harvin has not played since 2016 when he played in just two games for the Bills. He spent eight years in the NFL with the Vikings, Bills, Seahawks and Jets. He has 22 career touchdown catches for 4,026 yards. While in Buffalo, he struggled with lingering hip and knee injuries that ultimately led to his retirement in April 2016 at the age of 27.