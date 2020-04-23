The Bills finished last season at 10–6 before a Wild Card loss cut their postseason endeavors short.

Buffalo has already tackled its biggest offensive need this offseason by trading for Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs. The team was left with a hole at defensive tackle when Jordan Phillips signed with the Cardinals in free agency, although the Bills worked quickly and brought on Quinton Jefferson and Vernon Butler to fill it. With those needs met, Buffalo will likely focus on drafting a defensive end but could face slim pickings without a first-round selection.

Last year, the team secured standout Houston DT Ed Oliver with the overall No. 9 pick and drafted tackle Cody Ford in the second round. Buffalo added another six players in later rounds.

The Bills don't have a first-round pick in this year's draft. A full list of Buffalo's picks will be updated below as the draft progresses.

