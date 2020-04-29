Future Hall of Fame kicker Adam Vinatieri wants to return for a 25th NFL season, according to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. However, his rehab following knee surgery has been slowed amid the coronavirus pandemic and the kicker is not confident he may heal in time for the start of the season.

The 47-year-old Vinatieri is coming off arguably his worst season in the NFL. He made just 17 of his 25 field goal attempts on the Colts in 2019. He was placed on injured reserve midway through the season after battling a left knee injury. His injuries required surgery on his meniscus and patellar tendon.

He is currently a free agent.

Vinatieri has been on four Super Bowl-winning teams and established himself as the greatest clutch kicker in NFL history, having made 29 game-winning kicks. He has piled up an all-time record 2,673 points and has been part of 231 regular-season victories, most in league history.

Kicker Chase McLaughlin is currently signed by the Colts, having taken over for Vinatieri after a rough 2019. Indianapolis also added former Georgia kicker Rodrigo Blankenship as an undrafted free agent this weekend.