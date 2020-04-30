The Chiefs have exercised quarterback Patrick Mahomes's fifth-year option, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The move comes as no surprise after Mahomes rallied Kansas City in a fourth-quarter comeback to win Super Bowl LIV in February. For two years, Mahomes has been the centerpiece of the team's offensive explosion. He's produced highlight reels full of no-look passes and darts to streaking wide receivers downfield. During 2018–his first full season as a starter–Mahomes threw 50 touchdown passes and was named NFL MVP.

Last season, Mahomes briefly battled a dislocated right kneecap but only missed two games with the injury. He finished 2019 throwing for 4,031 yards, 26 touchdowns and five interceptions and earned his second Pro Bowl nod.

With the team exercising his 2021 option, Mahomes's rookie contract expands to $41 million over five years. The Chiefs drafted him with the No. 10 overall pick in 2017 out of Texas Tech.