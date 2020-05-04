Dolphins Hall of Fame coach Don Shula died Monday morning at his home at the age of 90.

As the winningest coach in NFL history, Shula led the 1972 Dolphins to the only undefeated season the league has ever witnessed. Miami went 17–0 and capped off its perfect season with a 14–7 victory over Washington in Super Bowl VII.

Shula's legendary toughness and intensity defined his 33-year coaching career, which included seven years with the Baltimore Colts, 26 seasons in Miami and two Super Bowl rings. The Hall of Famer remains one of the greatest coaches in NFL history, and his death is a huge loss to the football community.

Former Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino, who played for Shula for over 10 seasons, joined NFL stars J.J. Watt and Larry Fitzgerald and more players in paying tribute to Shula on social media. Multiple NFL teams and coaches also honored Shula.

"Coach Shula–you will truly be missed! You embody the definition of 'greatness.' You brought that winning attitude with you every day and made everyone around you better," Marino said.