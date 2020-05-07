Wife of Ravens' Earl Thomas Arrested After Police Say She Pointed Loaded Gun at His Head

Nina Thomas, the wife of Ravens safety Earl Thomas III, was arrested on April 13 after an altercation with her husband.

She was charged with first-degree felony burglary of residence with the intent to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to ESPN's Jamison Hensley. A lawyer representing Nina Thomas told ESPN Thursday that she "was wrongfully arrested."

"We have already gathered information which controverts every single allegation made on the night in question," Houston lawyer Jonathan Goins, who is listed as the attorney of record for Thomas, told the Austin American-Statesman. "We have begun working with the Travis County District Attorney’s Office to ensure that these charges do not stick and Mrs. Thomas’s pristine name is cleared."

In April, Nina Thomas was released on a $25,000 bond, according to the incident report from Austin police.

Earl Thomas was not arrested.

According to documents obtained by ESPN, Nina allegedly tracked down her husband via social media and found him at a nearby Airbnb with his brother and two women. Police said Nina had called two other women to help confront her husband and took his handgun with an intent to "scare him," according to the documents.

According to the affidavit of the arrest from Austin police, obtained by ESPN, an officer watched a video of the Ravens safety and his wife as it showed "Earl at the top of the staircase as Nina was cursing at him.

"Nina then points the pistol at Earl’s head from less than a foot away and it can clearly be seen that Nina’s finger was on the trigger and the safety is disengaged. Earl sees that the gun is pointed at his head and he flinches and ducks his head down."

Per the affidavit, as reported by ESPN, it also "shows Nina strike Earl in the nose before it ends."

Earl Thomas said in a since-deleted Instagram post on Wednesday night that he wanted to "get ahead" of a TMZ report on the matter.

TMZ published its report Wednesday night shortly after Thomas published his video, citing court documents that included details of the April 13 arrest.

Per TMZ's initial report, when police arrived at 3:41 a.m., they found Nina with a knife and chasing Earl, who had the gun.

Per the incident report, obtained by ESPN, the woman with the Ravens' safety told police that she had been in a romantic relationship with Earl for approximately two months and he said he was getting a divorce from his wife.

"It's not really anybody's business," Thomas said in his since-deleted social media video. "It pisses me off that it got out, but it's the world we live in today. But instead of talking about us, just keep us in y'all's prayers. Stuff like this happens."

The Ravens safety added that he is talking with his wife and seeing their three children. Nina Thomas's first court appearance is scheduled for early June.

"We became aware of the situation when we read and saw it on the reports late last night and early this morning," a Ravens spokesman told reporters.

Thomas is entering the second year of a four-year, $55 million contract with the Ravens. He turns 31 on Thursday.