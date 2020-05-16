Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly has some high expectations for the Bills now that Tom Brady has left the AFC East.

During an interview on CBS Sports Radio's The Zach Gelb Show, Kelly, who played for Buffalo from 1986-1996, predicted the team will win the division title for the first time since 1995.

"If they don't, then something's wrong," Kelly said, via Bills Wire's Nick Wojton. "Tom Brady is not there to block you anymore, so that, to me, is huge."

The Bills haven't won the AFC East since Kelly's second-to-last season with Buffalo and didn't fare too well against Brady during his 20-year career with the Patriots. In 35 appearances, Brady led New England to a 32-3 record over the Bills.

However, the division is looking more promising for Buffalo now that Brady will play in the NFC South with the Buccaneers.

"Now that Brady is gone, I definitely do think that the Bills are the team to beat, even though you look at the Jets, they're getting better, Miami and Tua [Tagovailoa] coming in. I think they're going to be better," Kelly said.

"And of course, Belichick is going to have New England ready to play. We'll see what happens at the quarterback position in New England, but right now, there's no doubt that the Bills are probably favored to win the AFC East, and if they don't, then they must have some serious injuries because they have all the ingredients it takes to move on in the playoffs."

Buffalo finished 10–6 and second in the AFC East last season and reached the Wild Card game under quarterback Josh Allen. The team's made several offseason roster moves, including trading for Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs and signing defensive players Mario Addison and Josh Norman.