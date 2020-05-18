The NFL will change the Rooney Rule to require teams to interview more minority candidates, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Pelissero reports the new rules will be instituted immediately after Tuesday's owners' meeting. Under the changes, teams must interview at least two external minority candidates for head coach openings and one minority candidate for any coordinator job.

Teams will be required to interview one external minority candidate for senior football operations and general manager jobs as well. Clubs and the league office must also include minorities for senior-level positions such as team president, according to Pelissero.

The changes come after NFL.com's Jim Trotter reported Friday that the NFL will propose incentives that improve teams' draft positions if they hire more minority candidates. Pelissero did not mention the proposal in his report.

The NFL has received significant criticism in recent years over the lack of opportunities for minorities to reach head coaching or front office positions. The Rooney Rule—named after former Steelers owner Dan Rooney—was first created in 2003 to ensure minority candidates received equal opportunities when applying for those jobs in the NFL.