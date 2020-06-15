CNN has hired New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins as a contributor, Jenkins announced Monday.

The NFL veteran is joining the network to comment on national affairs and subjects of social justice and race, according to Brian Steinberg of Variety.

“Now more than ever, the public needs to be educated on the roles of elected positions of power, such as the District Attorney, Police Chief or City Council and how to hold those individuals accountable, especially through their voice and their vote," Jenkins said in a statement. "In an important election year, I’m eager to join the CNN family and share my perspective as a regular contributor. I also want to thank CNN for their thoughtful leadership in viewing professional athletes beyond their sport as another educated voice who brings a varied perspective and value to the network’s programming and shows.”

Jenkins, who is entering his 12th NFL season, has previously contributed op-eds to CNN.com, The New York Times and Washington Post throughout his professional career.

On June 3, he authored an op-ed in the Philadelphia Inquirer and discussed the Black Lives Matter movement and recent instances of police violence.

In 2017, Jenkins and retired wide receiver Anquan Boldin created the Players Coalition, an independent advocacy group aimed at highlighting issues of racial and social equality.

The Saints safety's foundation is centered on helping young people, particularly those in under-served communities. He is also the co-founder of Listen Up Media, a production company, and executive producer of “Black Boys,” an upcoming documentary examining Black humanity in America.