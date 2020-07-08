Washington plans to not use Native American imagery for the franchise's potential new nickname, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Team owner Dan Snyder announced Washington would undergo a "thorough review of the team's name" on July 3.

"In light of recent events around our country and feedback from our community, the Washington Redskins are announcing the team will undergo a thorough review of the team's name," the organization said in a statement. "This process allows the team to take into account not only the proud tradition and history of the franchise but also input from our alumni, organization, sponsors, the National Football League and the local community it is proud to represent on and off the field."

Washington's decision came following pressure from sponsors, including a request from FedEx, to change the team's name. Nike appeared to remove Washington gear from its online store on July 2.

The NFL said it had "ongoing discussions" with Snyder in recent weeks before his announcement of a review. The league is "supportive of this entire step."