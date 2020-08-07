Washington Football Team running back Derrius Guice was arrested Friday on domestic violence charges, including one count of strangulation, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office. Shortly after news of the arrest, the team announced that it had released Guice.

Guice was also charged with three counts of assault and battery and one count of destruction of property. According to the Washington Post, Guice turned himself in to Loudoun's Adult Detention Center at around 5 p.m. ET.

The team issued the following statement:

"On Thursday we learned of a potential domestic violence related incident involving RB Derrius Guice. We immediately alerted the National Football League and have continued to work with them during this process. We then met with Derrius to inform him that he was excused from all team activity pending a review of this matter. This afternoon we learned that there were multiple charges filed against Derrius. Upon review of the nature of these charges and following internal discussions, we have decided to release Derrius immediately."

Washington drafted Guice in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft. The 23-year-old running back tore his left ACL in the 2018 preseason, ending his rookie campaign. After starting the team's season opener in 2019, he tore his meniscus in his right knee.

Guice went on to play four additional games last year, finishing the season with 245 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. He was expected to compete for the team's starting running back role this season.