The Bills announced on Wednesday they have signed head coach Sean McDermott to a multi-year contract extension.

McDermott has been Buffalo's head coach since 2017.

"Sean's leadership on and off the field has been nothing but genuine and transparent, qualities we appreciate as owners," owner Kim Pegula said in a statement. "He is the same great person to us, the players and everyone across all our organizations."

"We will never forget how impressed we were during his first interview. Sean's attention to detail was apparent back then and his process driven approach has brought great stability to our organization. We are happy to extend his contract and keep him in Western New York for many years to come."

2020 will mark McDermott's fourth year in Buffalo. He returned the Bills to the playoffs in 2017 after a 17-year drought, and Buffalo also reached the postseason last year. The Bills have yet to win a playoff game under McDermott.