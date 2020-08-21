Washington football coach Ron Rivera has been diagnosed with lymph node cancer following a self check, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Rivera says it was caught in the early stages and is considered “very treatable and curable," per Schefter.

"I was stunned," Rivera said, according Schefter. "But I was angry because I feel like I feel like I’m in best health I’ve been in."

Brian Spurlock / USA TODAY Sports

Rivera shared the news with his team Thursday night. He said of the players' reactions: "Some were stunned. A bunch came up and wished me well. I said, 'I’m going to be a little more cranky, so don’t piss me off.'"

Rivera was hired as Washington's head coach on Jan. 1 following his firing from the Carolina Panthers. He spent nine years as the Panthers' head coach, twice winning the Coach of the Year award.