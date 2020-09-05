Bills sign CB Tre'Davious White to Four-Year Extension

The Buffalo Bills signed All-Pro cornerback Tre'Davious White to a four-year, $70 million contract extension with $55 million in guaranteed money, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The total value of the deal is $82.1 million. The team later confirmed the signing.

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The deal represents the most guaranteed money ever in a cornerback contract, and his new money average is also the highest.

White, a first-round pick out of LSU in 2017, has started 47 games over the past three seasons. He tied for the league lead with six interceptions last season, and earned first-team All-Pro honors for the first time in his career.

The Bills' pass defense ranked fourth in passing yards per game (195.2) last season, and third in opponents' passer rating (78.8). Buffalo allowed 16.2 points per game in 2019, second only to the New England Patriots (14.1).