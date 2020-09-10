Get ready for your pick 'em pool with help from The MMQB staff

Welcome to what's sure to be a wild NFL season. In a typical year, there are plenty of unknowns as the regular season gets underway, but 2020 takes it to a whole new level.

How will the limited (or complete lack of) fans affect home-field advantage? What will be the impact of losing the entire preseason? There will surely be an adjustment period for teams—as well as those who pick the games.

But it won't stop us from diving in to this year's staff picks. Here's who is picking games against the spread for The MMQB this year:

Gary Gramling, Senior Editor

Mitch Goldich, Editor/Writer

Jimmy Traina, SI Media Columnist