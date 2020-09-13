NFL Rumors: Saints, Bears Were Among Teams Interested in Signing Tom Brady
Had Saints quarterback Drew Brees retired this past offseason, the franchise's backup plan was to sign Tom Brady, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington. Per ESPN, Brady was also interested in going to the Saints.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, New Orleans' interest in Brady ended when Brees elected to return for the 2020 season. In addition to agreeing to a two-extension this offseason, Brees also agreed to join NBC Sports to serve a prominent role in their broadcasts once he retires from football.
The Chicago Bears were another team interested in Brady, according to NFL Network. Chicago reportedly made the six-time Super Bowl winner an offer, but Brady didn't like the idea of playing in the cold again. Chicago traded for veteran QB Nick Foles this offseason, but recently named former No. 2 overall pick Mitch Trubisky its starter for Week 1.
According to ESPN, the Dolphins also expressed interest in Brady and made a late run at him, though, talks never progressed.
The two finalists in Brady's sweepstakes reportedly were the Chargers and the Buccaneers, the franchise with which he eventually signed.
Brady, 43, is set to play for an NFL team other than the Patriots for the first time Sunday when Tampa Bay travels to New Orleans to play the Saints. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.
