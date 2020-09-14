

Time may have finally caught up with Tom Brady.

Look, I’m not here to take anything away from his legendary career or write him off completely, but watching Brady as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and really this goes for the other legend he was facing off against in New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, I couldn’t help but think that this guy has been so good for so long that the game evolved while he was still playing. Because at this point I wouldn’t want a QB who just drops back and is stationary.

Perhaps I’m being a bit unfair given he’s only a couple seasons removed from his sixth Super Bowl while the Saints are currently one of the favorites in the NFC, but when you look around the league, the likes of Brady appear to be a dying breed of QB.

Just reference the last two MVPs in Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes. Or the last two number one picks in Joe Burrow and Kyler Murray. Or how happy Bill Belichick seems to be with Brady’s successor in New England, Cam Newton.

Which was quite a contrast from Tom’s current coach, as Bruce Arians put the blame on Brady for his costly interceptions, including a pick-six, his third consecutive game with one of those.

Mobility has become a prerequisite ability for quarterbacks, as being able to keep up with a nonmoving target is logically a lot easier. When you factor in that Brady is 43 and objectively hasn’t been the same QB recently, it’s hard to imagine that he won’t have a much tougher time in Tampa than he did in the Patriots system and the AFC East.

At least he's got Gronk with him.