Every player, coach and employee of the Chiefs and Texans tested negative for COVID-19 during Week 1, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

One groundskeeper tested positive, but he didn't come into contact with players, ESPN reports.

The Bengals and Browns, who will meet Thursday night, also reportedly all have negative test results as well.

The negative test results save teams from dealing with the league’s return to play protocols, which include putting players on a special “Reserve/COVID-19” list and removing them from the active roster. A positive test result could take a player off the field for a minimum of five days if they are asymptomatic and more than double that if they are showing any symptoms.

Previously, the league conducted 40,479 tests the week of Sept. 6 and confirmed seven new positive cases, including two players and five staff members.

More than 6.61 million Americans have contracted COVID-19, leading to nearly 200,000 deaths.

While the Chiefs are virus-free, the team announced Thursday that a fan who attended Thursday night's opening game tested positive for COVID-19. The Chiefs, working in conjunction with the Kansas City Health Department, have warned 10 fans to quarantine after their potential exposure to the virus.

The organization implemented contact tracing through video review and ticket scanning to help identify potential exposure to the virus.

The Texans will look to rebound after their 34–20 Week 1 defeat when they face the Ravens on Sunday. The Chiefs, meanwhile, will face the Chargers in Week 2.