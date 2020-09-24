NFL Rumors: Damon Harrison Wants to Play This Season, Will Visit With Seahawks

Damon "Snacks" Harrison is ready to play again, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 31-year-old Harrison debated retiring last year but has decided to play in the NFL in 2020. The former All-Pro defensive tackle is scheduled to visit with the Seahawks next week, but has also received interest from the Bears, Packers and Bengals, reports Schefter.

Harrison, who was once the best nose tackle in the NFL, played for the Jets, Giants and Lions from 2012-19. He started 15 games for Detroit last season, totaling 49 tackles and two sacks.

