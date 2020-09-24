NFL Rumors: Damon Harrison Wants to Play This Season, Will Visit With Seahawks
Damon "Snacks" Harrison is ready to play again, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The 31-year-old Harrison debated retiring last year but has decided to play in the NFL in 2020. The former All-Pro defensive tackle is scheduled to visit with the Seahawks next week, but has also received interest from the Bears, Packers and Bengals, reports Schefter.
Harrison, who was once the best nose tackle in the NFL, played for the Jets, Giants and Lions from 2012-19. He started 15 games for Detroit last season, totaling 49 tackles and two sacks.
Check out the latest news and rumors around the NFL:
- After the 49ers expressed concerns about the turf at MetLife Stadium, representatives from the NFL, NFLPA, Giants, Jets and others have determined it meets the standards for NFL fields. Five 49ers players sustained injuries during last Sunday's game against the Giants, and San Francisco will play against the Jets this weekend. (Cam Inman, The Mercury News)
- Jaguars wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. (chest/back) has been downgraded to out and will not play in Thursday night's game against the Dolphins. (Team announcement)
- 49ers TE George Kittle (knee) was limited in practice on Thursday, while Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle), Tevin Coleman (knee), Raheem Mostert (knee), Dee Ford (back) and Dre Greenlaw (quad) did not practice again. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)
- Saints WR Michael Thomas also missed practice on Thursday while still dealing with a high ankle sprain he suffered in Week 1. (Nick Underhill)