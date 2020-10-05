NFL Rumors: Austin Ekeler Expected to Miss 4-6 Weeks With Hamstring Strain
The long list of NFL injuries continues this season with Chargers running back expected to miss four to six weeks with a hamstring injury, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Ekeler reportedly left Sunday's game against the Buccaneers on crutches and with a brace. Sources told Schefter that the 25-year-old also has a hyperextended knee. Following Ekeler's MRI on Monday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport added that Ekeler has a Grade 2 hamstring strain.
Through four games this season, Ekeler has tallied 248 rushing yards and one touchdown while adding 17 catches for 144 receiving yards.
Keep up with the latest news and rumors around the NFL:
- Browns RB Nick Chubb is expected to miss around six weeks and will be placed on injured reserve with an MCL injury. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)
- QB Derek Carr was among several Raiders players who were fined for being photographed with their face masks off at a recent fundraiser held by TE Darren Waller. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)
- The Washington Football Team canceled Monday's workout with several free agents as a precaution due to COVID-19 concerns. The team does not have any positive COVID-19 tests. (Ben Standig, The Athletic)
- Falcons wide receivers Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley are expected to play in Monday night's game against the Packers. Green Bay will play without receivers Davante Adams and Allen Lazard. (Tom Pelissero, NFL Network)
- The Titans had zero positive COVID-19 tests on Monday. The team had 18 positive tests over the last six days. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network) Tennessee could potentially reopen its facilities on Wednesday if it has no positive tests on Tuesday. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)