The long list of NFL injuries continues this season with Chargers running back expected to miss four to six weeks with a hamstring injury, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Ekeler reportedly left Sunday's game against the Buccaneers on crutches and with a brace. Sources told Schefter that the 25-year-old also has a hyperextended knee. Following Ekeler's MRI on Monday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport added that Ekeler has a Grade 2 hamstring strain.

Through four games this season, Ekeler has tallied 248 rushing yards and one touchdown while adding 17 catches for 144 receiving yards.

