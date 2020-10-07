NFL Adds More Stringent COVID-19 Protocols Ahead of Week 5

The NFL released an additional list of stringent COVID-19-related protocols on Tuesday to teams across the league, adding to an existing list of exhaustive procedures.

According to the memo, as obtained by The MMQB's Albert Breer, teams must keep all surveillance camera video of their facilities and practice areas for at least 30 days; players and staff must sit no more than 10 feet from each other while eating and drinking; and teams must have a minimum of five buses available for travel, up from two previously.

Additionally, on the topic of face coverings, all Tier 1 and Tier 2 members, excluding players, must wear masks on game day.

On Monday, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell released a different memo to clubs pertaining to added COVID-19 protective measures. The memo describes the use of a video monitoring system to ensure compliance with the league's mandate that team personnel wear personal protective equipment at all times while in a team facility or traveling.

Teams were also given a reminder that they must follow the health and safety protocols already in place or risk the financial consequences and competitive imbalance that would come from missing games.

On Monday, the league levied fines against 10 members of the Las Vegas Raiders after players from the club failed to wear facial coverings while attending a fundraising event hosted by tight end Darren Waller.

Following a COVID-19 outbreak in the Titans organization, which saw at least 18 members of the organization test positive for the coronavirus, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the NFL and NFLPA are investigating whether the team violated the league's virus-related protocols.

On Saturday, Patriots quarterback Cam Newton and Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta'amu reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, which caused the league to reschedule the Week 4 contest from last Sunday to this past Monday.

Last Thursday, the NFL also implemented a series of enhanced protocols for teams to follow after exposure to COVID-19.

According to the memo that was distributed to clubs, as obtained by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, in addition to daily PCR testing, all players and tier one and tier two individuals must also receive a daily POC test and test negative before entering the facility and taking part in daily activities. The testing includes PCR and POC tests on game days.

All meetings must occur virtually, gloves should be worn on-field by players except quarterbacks and team weight rooms will be limited to no more than 10 players at any time, among other enhanced precautions for teams exposed to the coronavirus.