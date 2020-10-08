Chargers coach Anthony Lynn named rookie quarterback Justin Herbert as the team's permanent starter to replace Tyrod Taylor.

"I did not take this decision lightly because Taylor is a veteran quarterback in this league," Lynn told reporters on Thursday afternoon.

He added that Taylor is still working his way back to being 100% healthy and his decision on Herbert "was driven by performance." Lynn said it was a difficult conversation to have with Taylor, and he said the veteran quarterback will remain the Chargers' captain.

Herbert has been in command of the Chargers' offense after starting their past three games. The Oregon product impressed during Sunday's 38–31 loss to Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. Despite the defeat, Herbert completed 20 of 25 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns, earning high praise from Brady and coach Bruce Arians after the game.

Herbert started in Week 2 after a team doctor accidentally punctured Taylor’s lung just before kickoff while trying to administer a pain-killing injection to the quarterback's cracked ribs. Taylor suffered two cracked ribs during the Chargers' Week 1 win over the Bengals.

This season, Herbert has thrown for 931 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions. Los Angeles selected him with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.