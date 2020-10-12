NFL Rumors: Chiefs' Sammy Watkins Expected to Miss Time With Hamstring Injury
Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins's could receive some bad news this week about his apparent hamstring injury.
Watkins is expected to miss time—potentially "a couple [of] weeks"—after suffering the injury during Sunday's 40–32 loss to the Raiders. The doctors are still evaluating his injury, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The 27-year-old Watkins exited Sunday's game during the second quarter and was holding the back of his leg as he left the field. He then went to the Chiefs' locker room to have his leg examined and was later ruled out of the game.
Watkins, who has struggled with hamstring injuries throughout his career, had two catches for 24 yards and a touchdown before exiting the game.
