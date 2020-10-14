NFL to Cancel 2021 Pro Bowl, Hold 2022 Game in Las Vegas

The NFL has decided to cancel the 2021 Pro Bowl, opting to instead bring fans a "fun and interactive celebration of the best players in the game."

The NFL will still announce Pro Bowl rosters in December. Fan voting will open on Nov. 17.

"The league will work closely with the NFLPA and other partners, to create a variety of engaging activities to replace the Pro Bowl game this season," the NFL said in a statement. "This virtual recognition of the season's finest players will provide fans the opportunity to celebrate the accomplishments of their favorite stars."

The AFC won the Pro Bowl in 2020. The NFL is slated to hold the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.