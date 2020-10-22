Report: Saints' Michael Thomas Suffered Hamstring Injury in Practice

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas's status has yet to be determined for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers after injuring his hamstring in practice, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The three-time Pro Bowler has not played since Week 1 when he suffered a high-ankle sprain. He was ruled out against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 after a reported fight during practice when he punched teammate C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Week 6 would have given Thomas a chance to continue to heal since the team had a bye.

Head coach Sean Payton announced on Wednesday that Thomas's discipline would only last one game, and if healthy, the wide receiver could return against the Panthers. The latest Saints practice report listed him as limited in Wednesday's practice due to his ankle and hamstring.

It remains unknown when Thomas suffered the hamstring injury, but he tweeted on Oct. 13 that he had a setback.

Thomas was expected to be one of the best wide receivers in the league this year after his record-breaking season in 2019, where he set the single-year mark for receptions (149) and leading the league in receiving yards (1,725).

The 27-year-old has only tallied three catches for 17 yards this year.