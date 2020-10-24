Bills place four players on reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of game vs Jets - Sports Illustrated
Bills Place TE Dawson Knox, Three Others on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Bills have placed four players, including tight end Dawson Knox, on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced on Saturday.

Dawson is the only member of the group who has tested positive for COVID-19. The team also placed three tight ends—Lee Smith, Tommy Sweeney (currently on the PUP list) and the practice squad's Nate Becker—on the list after they were defined to have been in close contact with Knox. All four players will not play on Sunday.

Tight end Tyler Kroft escaped the outbreak that hit his unit on Friday after his wife, Alexa, gave birth to a baby girl around 5 a.m. ET that morning. He attended Friday's practice but missed the meetings where the virus was spread, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter

Kroft and Reggie Gilliam are the remaining tight ends on Buffalo's 53-man roster.

The Bills (4–2) plan to continue preparations for Sunday's game against the Jets (0–6) and will travel to New York as scheduled this afternoon. The game is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

