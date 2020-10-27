Packers Donate $250,000 to Support Racial Justice Initiatives

The Packers announced on Tuesday they will donate five $50,000 grants to non-profit organizations throughout Wisconsin as part of their "ongoing pledge to support social justice and racial equality in Wisconsin communities."

The five grants will go to organizations in Kenosha, Madison and Milwaukee. Green Bay previously donated $300,000 to the Sherman Phoenix and Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee.

"Our players and the Packers organization remain committed to doing our part to address the pervasive issues of racial inequality and social injustice in our communities," Packers president Mark Murphy said in a statement. "We are proud to contribute to these nonprofit organizations who are working every day to create and enhance access to education and economic opportunities and develop communities where children, adults and families can grow and thrive."

The Packers currently lead the NFC North at 5–2 following a win over the Texans on Oct. 25. Green Bay will host the Vikings on Sunday after defeating Minnesota 43-34 in Week 1.