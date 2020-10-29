SI.com
Report: Julian Edelman Undergoes Knee Procedure, Out vs. Bills

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman underwent a knee procedure on Thursday morning, per ESPN's Adam Schefter

The exact timetable for Edelman's return is unclear. He is expected to be out for “some period of time," including Sunday's game against the Bills, per Schefter

Edelman has struggled to make a major impact in the passing game in 2020 outside of a 179-yard performance against the Seahawks in Week 2. The three-time Super Bowl champion has tallied just eight catches over the last four games but has failed to find the end zone in 2020. Edelman has scored at least three touchdowns in each of the last seven seasons. 

New England's offense has sputtered of late as it adjusts to life after Tom Brady. Quarterback Cam Newton has thrown one touchdown and six interceptions in his last three games, and he was benched in the third quarter of a blowout loss to the 49ers on Sunday. Newton will start against the Bills on Sunday.

The Patriots now find themselves in unfamiliar territory as they look to reach the playoffs for the 12th straight year. Bill Belichick and the team currently sit third in the AFC East at 2–4.

Kickoff from Bills Stadium in Buffalo on Sunday is slated for 1 p.m. ET. 

