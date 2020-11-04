The Eagles have lost their quarterback insurance policy.

The Texans signed Josh McCown onto their active roster on Thursday, his agent Mike McCartney announced on Thursday.

For the first eight weeks of the 2020 season, McCown has been on the Eagles' practice squad, but has been living with his family in Texas. Yahoo Sports! reported he was paid $12,000 per week, which adds up to $96,000 for half a season, while he worked from home.

Now, rather than being an insurance policy, McCown is a viable backup near his family. The Eagles still have three quarterbacks on their active roster.

The 41-year-old quarterback has now signed with 10 NFL teams in his career. McCown has played for Cardinals (who drafted him in the third round of the 2002 NFL Draft), Lions, Raiders, Panthers, Bears, Buccaneers, Browns and Jets before the Eagles.

This is the first time in roughly a decade that McCown will be able to train and play near his family.

McCown will join starting quarterback Deshaun Watson and backup AJ McCarron at the Texans.