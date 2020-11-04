Report: Trubisky Undergoing Tests for Shoulder Injury

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is undergoing evaluations to determine the extent of a right shoulder injury, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

The injury is believed to have occurred on Sunday in the Bears' 26-23 overtime loss to the Saints when Trubisky entered for just a single play that resulted in a three-yard run.

According to NFL Network, Chicago is concerned that there could be significant structural issues in his right shoulder.

The No. 2 pick in the 2017 NFL draft did not practice on Wednesday as he awaits further medical options.

Trubisky opened the season as Chicago's starter but was benched midway through Week 3 for veteran Nick Foles. Trubisky's lone snap on Sunday was his first snap since Week 3.

The North Carolina product is 26-18 in his 44 career starts. While he made the 2018 Pro Bowl, when Chicago went 11-3 in his 14 starts, the Bears were 8-7 in games Trubisky started in 2019.

Chicago enters its Week 9 matchup with the Titans in second place in the NFC North, holding a 5-3 record.