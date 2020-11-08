The Cleveland Browns have placed quarterback Baker Mayfield on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Sunday.

Mayfield was a close contact of a team staff member who recently tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Browns. The former No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL draft could be cleared as early as Wednesday.

Mayfield himself has not tested positive for COVID-19, according to ESPN's Jake Trotter.

"When the team returns to work following the bye on Monday, it will follow the NFL-NFLPA intensive protocols," the Browns said in a statement. "We will continue to work closely with the league and medical experts on the appropriate next steps with the health and safety of our players, coaches and staff members remaining our highest priority."

The Browns entered their Week 9 bye week 5–3 and in third place in the AFC North.

The 25-year-old Mayfield has been inconsistent at times throughout the first half of the season, throwing for 1,514 yards with 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Cleveland hosts Houston in Week 10.