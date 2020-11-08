The Seahawks and head coach Pete Carroll have agreed to a multi-year extension, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

According to ESPN, the deal is believed to tie Carroll to the team through the 2025 season, when he will be 74-years-old.

Carroll, 69, is the NFL's oldest head coach. He is currently in his 11th season with Seattle and is the winningest coach in the franchise's history. He has led the Seahawks to eight playoff appearances, four NFC West titles, two Super Bowl appearances and one championship.

Prior to joining the Seahawks, Carroll was also the head coach in the NFL with the Patriots and Jets and a head coach in college with the USC Trojans.

The Seahawks face the Bills on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.