Report: Packers Sign Bakhtiari to Four-Year Extension

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Packers signed offensive tackle David Bakhtiari to a four-year contract extension on Sunday, according to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio.

Bakhtiari's extension is reportedly worth up to $105.5 million. His $23 million average annual salary is a record for NFL offensive linemen.

The 29-year-old was drafted by Green Bay in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL draft. Bakhtiari is a two-time Pro Bowler, and he earned All-Pro honors in 2019.

The Packers advanced to 7–2 in 2020 on Sunday with a home win over the Jaguars. Green Bay still sits atop the NFC North, with a road matchup against the Colts on deck in Week 11. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was sacked just once in Green Bay's Week 10 victory.