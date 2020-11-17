Nick Foles Carted Off in Final Minute as Bears Lose to Vikings

Bears quarterback Nick Foles was carted off the field in the final minute of Chicago's 19-13 loss to the Vikings on Monday.

Foles took a late hit from Vikings defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo in the fourth quarter. The Super Bowl LII MVP appeared to land on his throwing shoulder before laying on the ground for several minutes. Foles was helped off the field and replaced by backup Tyler Gray for the final drive of the game.

Foles and the Bears struggled mightily against Minnesota's defense. Chicago generated just 149 total yards, and Foles completed 15 passes for just 106 yards. Mitchell Trubisky was inactive for Week 10 due to a shoulder injury.

The Bears fell to 5–5 with Monday's loss, sitting in second place in the NFC North ahead of the Vikings and Lions. Chicago entered Monday night No. 28 in the NFL in points per game.