Broncos Announce Fans Can't Attend Final Three Home Games

Broncos Announce Week 11 Game Will be Last Played With Fans at Empower Field This Season

The Broncos announced that Sunday will be their final game played in front of fans at Empower Field due to an increase of local COVID-19 cases.

Fans will be unable to attend Denver's final three home games against the Saints, Bills and Raiders. On Friday morning, season ticket holders were informed of the team's decision, which was made in consultation with state officials and public health experts.

The state of Colorado reported over 6,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. 

"Although we are confident in our strong safety protocols and have no evidence of any COVID-19 transmission traced to our home games, the increase in cases and hospitalizations locally requires us to adjust our future plans. Taking this precaution is consistent with the recent guidelines issued by local officials to limit gatherings with the holiday season approaching," the Broncos said in a statement.

"Working in close partnership with the state, the Broncos are fully committed to keeping our community and team safe while doing our part to stop the spread of COVID-19. As we make this difficult decision, we want to recognize the dedication of our guest relations, stadium and part-time staff for safely and successfully hosting fans through our first five home games.

"We are grateful for the support and flexibility of our fans during such a challenging year. It was important to us that fans have one final opportunity to attend a game on Sunday, especially with much of their planning already underway."

The Broncos did not have fans in attendance at its season-opener against the Titans, but they were allowed to host 5,700 fans for home games against the Buccaneers, Chiefs and Chargers. 

The Broncos are slated to host the Dolphins at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

