Bengals QB Burrow Carted Off vs. Washington (Knee)

Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow was carted off the field in the third quarter of Sunday's game vs. Washington.

The team quickly declared him out of the contest with a left knee injury.

Burrow appeared to suffer the injury on a deep pass attempt with 11:41 to go in the third quarter when he was tackled hard in the pocket.

Burrow, the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL draft, was 22-of-34 for 203 yards and one score on Sunday before leaving the game.

Entering Sunday, Burrow had thrown for 2,485 yards, 12 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also has 131 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.

The Bengals entered Sunday's game 2-6-1, and in fourth place in the AFC North.

Cincinnati led 9–7 at the time of Burrow's injury. Ryan Finley entered the game in Burrow's absence.