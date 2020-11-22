SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Bengals QB Joe Burrow Carted Off Field vs. Washington Football Team

Author:
Publish date:

Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow was carted off the field in the third quarter of Sunday's game vs. Washington. 

The team quickly declared him out of the contest with a left knee injury. 

Burrow appeared to suffer the injury on a deep pass attempt with 11:41 to go in the third quarter when he was tackled hard in the pocket. 

Burrow, the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL draft, was 22-of-34 for 203 yards and one score on Sunday before leaving the game.

Entering Sunday, Burrow had thrown for 2,485 yards, 12 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also has 131 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. 

The Bengals entered Sunday's game 2-6-1, and in fourth place in the AFC North. 

Cincinnati led 9–7 at the time of Burrow's injury. Ryan Finley entered the game in Burrow's absence.

YOU MAY LIKE

Joe Burrow
Play
NFL

Bengals QB Burrow Carted Off vs. Washington (Knee)

Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow was carted off the field in the third quarter of Sunday's game vs. Washington.

Bogdan Bogdanovic attempts a layup.
Play
NBA

Bogdan Bogdanovic Signs 4-Year Offer Sheet With Hawks

Bogdanovic, the No. 27 pick in the 2014 NBA draft, has averaged double-digit points in each of his three seasons.

Alabama
Play
College Football

Alabama Unanimous No. 1; Northwestern Rises to 11

Alabama is now a unanimous No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll.

WWE's Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns face to face in the ring
Play
Wrestling

How to Watch WWE Survivor Series 2020

Aside from the high-profile matches on the card, Survivor Series will feature a special appearance by the Undertaker.

donovan-mitchell-superstar-turn
NBA

Jazz Make Right Call to Extend Donovan Mitchell

Discovering, developing and retaining homegrown stars is the pathway to contention for the Utah Jazz.

aj-brown-fantasy-stock-watch
Play
Fantasy

Week 11 Fantasy Football Rankings - FLEX (RB-WR-TE)

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 11 flex rankings to help you dominate the competition!

Donovan Mitchell
Play
NBA

Report: Donovan Mitchell, Jazz Agree to Five-Year Extension

Mitchell, a first-round pick of the Jazz in 2017, made his first All-Star team last season.

Dallas-Goedert-fantasy-te-rankings
Play
Fantasy

Week 11 Fantasy Football Rankings - Tight Ends

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 11 tight end rankings to help you dominate the competition!