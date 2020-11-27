Ravens-Steelers Postponed Again After Positive COVID-19 Tests

Ravens vs. Steelers Postponed Again After More Positive COVID-19 Tests

The Ravens' Week 12 contest against the Steelers has been postponed, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Sunday's game was postponed due to numerous positive tests for Baltimore. The AFC North battle will be rescheduled for Tuesday.

Ravens vs. Steelers was originally slated to be held on Thanksgiving night. The matchup was moved to Sunday afternoon due to Baltimore's positive COVID-19 tests, but additional positive tests on Thursday led to Friday's announcement for the second postponement. Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson was among the positive tests on Thursday.

Because of this postponement, the Ravens-Cowboys Thursday Night Football game scheduled for Dec. 4 is also going to be rescheduled, per Schefter.

The Steelers have now seen two games postponed due to the COVID-19 crisis. Pittsburgh vs. Tennessee was postponed on Oct. 1, costing the Steelers their regular-season bye week.