NFL Week 13 Picks From the MMQB Staff

It's Week 13! Finally! After a stretched out Week 12, which saw some Wednesday afternoon football between the COVID-stricken Ravens and undefeated Steelers, this week also has a few scheduling tweaks. Steelers-Washington is now an extra Monday night game, and Ravens-Cowboys is slated for everyone's favorite, Tuesday night football. As always in 2020, games are subject to change.

The staff is primarily on the same page again this week, with 11 of the games coming in as unanimous picks. But the writers are split when it comes to the newly Matt Patricia-less Lions taking on the stumbling Bears. Two of our writers think the 49ers will take down Josh Allen and the Bills, and that same pair also thinks the Falcons will get some revenge on the Saints.

Here's who's picking games straight up for the MMQB this year:

Albert Breer, Senior NFL Reporter

Andrew Brandt, Business of Football Columnist

Gary Gramling, Senior Editor

Mitch Goldich, Editor/Writer

Conor Orr, Staff Writer

Jenny Vrentas, Senior Writer