Report: Chiefs Have 7 False-Positive COVID-19 Tests Sunday

Report: Chiefs Return Seven False-Positive COVID-19 Tests Sunday Morning

The Kansas City Chiefs returned seven false-positive COVID-19 tests in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to FOX Sports' Jay Glazer.

According to FOX Sports, just before 3:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, members of the Chiefs learned of the seven positive test results and immediately took part in contact tracing procedures. Players reportedly were awoken in the ensuing hours and the team ran additional COVID-19 tests to try and determine more information about a possible outbreak.

At around 9 a.m. ET, the Chiefs learned the laboratory that conducted Kansas City's testing had an issue and the seven previously positive test results were false positive results, per Glazer.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Sunday morning that one NFL player tested positive for COVID-19 overnight, but contact tracing showed no high-risk close contacts. ESPN's Adam Schefter also reported the Panthers had two players test positive on Sunday morning, but the team is on a bye week this Sunday. 

The NFL has dealt with a significant COVID-19 outbreak in recent weeks, having been forced to postpone Thanksgiving night's Ravens-Steelers game three times. At least one Baltimore player tested positive for COVID-19 for 10 straight days and a total of 23 players landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list during their late November outbreak.

Kansas City hosts the Broncos on Sunday Night Football, with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

