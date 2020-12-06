NFL Playoff Tracker: Saints Clinch Spot in Postseason

SI.com
NFL Playoff Tracker: Saints Become First Team to Clinch Postseason Berth

We're just over a month away from the first playoff games of the 2020 season, and the postseason picture is beginning to take shape across the NFL. The Chiefs and Steelers are cruising to the top seeds in the AFC, while the NFC features a jumbled field ahead of Week 14. We could see plenty of drama down the stretch as teams jockey for postseason positioning. 

The Saints became the NFL's first team to clinch a playoff berth on Sunday in a 21-16 win over the Falcons. Quarterback Taysom Hill tallied 232 passing yards along with 83 rushing yards in the victory, and running back Alvin Kamara chipped in with 88 yards and a touchdown. Even without starting quarterback Drew Brees, the Saints continue to roll.

So who will be joining the Saints in the playoffs in the coming weeks? Check out Sports Illustrated's playoff tracker below:

NFC:

No. 1 seed – Saints (clinched playoff berth)

No. 2 seed – Packers

No. 3 seed – Seahawks

No. 4 seed – Giants

No. 5 seed – Rams

No. 6 seed – Buccaneers

No. 7 seed – Cardinals

AFC:

No. 1 seed – Steelers 

No. 2 seed – Chiefs

No. 3 seed – Bills

No. 4 seed – Colts

No. 5 seed – Browns

No. 6 seed – Dolphins

No. 7 seed – Titans

