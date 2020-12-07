SI.com
Chiefs Fail to Challenge Likely Tyreek Hill Touchdown vs. Broncos

Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill pulled off one of the greatest catches in recent history on Sunday night, but Kansas City didn't score despite Hill's efforts.

A deep pass from Patrick Mahomes to Hill in the second quarter was ruled incomplete, forcing a fourth down. Head coach Andy Reid had a chance to challenge the play, but he instead opted to send the punt team onto the field. Hill's acrobatic catch will be lost in his final stat line, hurting plenty of fantasy owners in the process.

The Chiefs failed to find the end zone in the first half on Sunday night. Mahomes threw for 154 yards on 13 completions, and Kansas City added 71 yards on the ground. But after a trio of drives ended in field goals, the Broncos headed to the locker room leading 10-9 at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kansas City entered Sunday night leading the AFC West at 9–1. Hill has caught 68 passes for 1,021 yards in 2020, leading the NFL with 13 touchdowns.

 This post will be updated at the conclusion of the game.

