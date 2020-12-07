SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Jalen Hurts Replaces Carson Wentz, Throws First Career Touchdown Pass

Author:
Publish date:
jalen-hurts-eagles-packers

Any simmering quarterback controversy in Philadelphia has come to a full-blown boil after Jalen Hurts replaced Carson Wentz in the second half on Sunday. 

Philadelphia's starting quarterback struggled early on Sunday as the Eagles traveled to Green Bay to face Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. Wentz threw for just 79 yards in his first 15 pass attempts, failing to find the end zone before being replaced in the third quarter. Hurts's entrance into the contest appeared to give the Eagles a serious spark. 

The Oklahoma product tossed his first career touchdown pass in the fourth quarter as he connected with wideout Greg Ward on a 32-yard toss. Hurts wasn't quite able to outduel Aaron Rodgers at Lambeau Field, but he did show flashes of quality quarterback play in a 30-16 loss.

Hurts finished Sunday afternoon with 109 yards passing and 29 yards rushing, adding an interception in the final two minutes. Philadelphia fell to 3–8–1 with Sunday's loss ahead of a matchup with the Saints on Dec. 13.

YOU MAY LIKE

jalen-hurts-eagles-packers
NFL

Hurts Replaces Wentz, Throws First Career Touchdown Pass

Wentz exited the game after throwing for just 79 yards on his first 15 pass attempts.

floyd-mayweather-logan-paul
Boxing

Floyd Mayweather to Fight Logan Paul in February 2021

Mayweather advanced to 50–0 in his career in August 2017 with a TKO of Conor McGregor.

Browns Celebrate Pumpkinhead
Play
NFL

Browns Finally Thriving, as Fans Adjust to New Normal

Smaller crowds, no tailgating, no packed sports bars. 2020 has been a different experience for NFL fans. For Browns fans, it comes at a time when the team is finally good.

new-orleans-saints-playoff-berth
NFL

NFL Playoff Tracker: Saints Clinch Spot in Postseason

New Orleans clinched its fourth straight postseason berth on Sunday with a 21-16 win over the Falcons.

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (14) celebrates after scoring a rushing touchdown with Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11)
College Football

SI Top 10: CFP Contenders Narrow to Seven as Buckeyes Roll, BYU Falls

A short-handed Ohio State squad made quick work of Michigan State on Saturday while BYU fell to Coastal Carolina in a thriller, shrinking the list of playoff hopefuls.

clemson-dabo-swinney-trevor-lawrence
Play
College Football

The Issue With the Big Ten, ACC Playing Favorites

There is no doubt that one of the Power 5 conferences is playing favorites with its playoff contenders, and it might well be two.

zack-wheeler-philadelphia-phillies
MLB

MLB Rumors: Phillies Owner Denies Zack Wheeler Trade Rumors

Wheeler signed a five-year, $118 million deal with the Phillies before the 2020 season.

Boyd Howard
Play
NFL

Bengals' Boyd, Dolphins' Howard Ejected for Trading Punches

Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd and Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard were ejected in the second quarter Sunday after trading punches.