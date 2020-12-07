Hurts Replaces Wentz, Throws First Career Touchdown Pass

Any simmering quarterback controversy in Philadelphia has come to a full-blown boil after Jalen Hurts replaced Carson Wentz in the second half on Sunday.

Philadelphia's starting quarterback struggled early on Sunday as the Eagles traveled to Green Bay to face Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. Wentz threw for just 79 yards in his first 15 pass attempts, failing to find the end zone before being replaced in the third quarter. Hurts's entrance into the contest appeared to give the Eagles a serious spark.

The Oklahoma product tossed his first career touchdown pass in the fourth quarter as he connected with wideout Greg Ward on a 32-yard toss. Hurts wasn't quite able to outduel Aaron Rodgers at Lambeau Field, but he did show flashes of quality quarterback play in a 30-16 loss.

Hurts finished Sunday afternoon with 109 yards passing and 29 yards rushing, adding an interception in the final two minutes. Philadelphia fell to 3–8–1 with Sunday's loss ahead of a matchup with the Saints on Dec. 13.