Police Arrest Man After Break-in at Tom Brady's Boston Home

Police Arrest Man After Break-in at Tom Brady's Boston-Area Home

Police arrested a man they said broke into Tom Brady's home in Brookline, Mass., early Monday morning.

Brookline police released a statement on social media saying they responded to a call at 5:55 a.m. ET at Brady's former residence after the security alarms went off. The security company reported seeing an intruder in the house on a camera. Responding units were given the access code from the security company and entered the home to find a man lying on a couch in the basement. 

Officers arrested Zanini Cineus, a 34-year-old homeless man. Cineus is being charged with breaking and entering in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony, attempted larceny and trespassing. According to the authorities, he will likely be arraigned in Brookline District Court later on Monday. In addition, Cineus had several active warrants out of Wrentham District Court stemming from incidents that occurred in Foxboro, Mass., last year.

Brady and his family still own the Brookline home, which is for sale. They currently reside in Florida where he plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 12,112-square-foot mansion sits on more than five acres of land in the suburb outside of Boston. 

The quarterback and his wife Gisele Bündchen first listed the property for $39.5 million in August 2019, causing many to speculate last season would be Brady's final year playing for the Patriots. In March, they dropped the listing price to $33.9 million.

