Kyler Murray Sends Inspiring Message, Invitation to Fan Battling Cancer

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

As Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray attempts to keep Arizona in the hunt for a playoff spot, he found time to inspire 12-year-old Hector Nahle in his battle with cancer.

As Nahle—a youth-league quarterback from Monterrey, Mexico who also plays track and field—was preparing to enter surgery for cancer treatment, he made an Instagram video sharing that Murray inspired him and that he would like to meet him one day.

Murray responded with an inspiring message and an exciting invitation for Nahle.

"First and foremost, I want to say you’re a warrior, bro," Murray said in the video.

"You inspire me just as much as I inspire you. You’re inspiring all of us. I can’t wait to meet you, but in the meantime, I’m sending you a couple things. Hopefully, you’ll like ‘em. We got a signed game jersey, some merch for you, bro. When you’re fully recovered, we’ll fly you out to Dallas. I know you play quarterback. We’ll get some routes in, we’ll throw some balls around, have some fun, get a nice meal. I’ll fly you and your family out, man."

Murray is living up to his star status on and off the football field.