Bill Belichick Won't Replace Cam Newton at QB

Despite the Patriots' rough 24–3 road loss to the Rams on Thursday Night Football, head coach Bill Belichick is standing by starting quarterback Cam Newton.

After benching Newton early in the fourth quarter, Belichick quickly cut off the first question of his postgame press conference.

"Great question. I'm really glad you asked that. Cam's our quarterback," Belichick said, via NFL.com.

Jarrett Stidham replaced Newton with a little over with 10 minutes remaining on the clock and the Patriots down 24–3. Newton finished 9-of-16 for 119 yards, giving up one pivotal interception that was returned 79 yards for a touchdown by Kenny Young.

When asked why he's sticking with Newton and won't switch quarterbacks, Belichick reiterated his stance, saying, "He's our quarterback. I think I just answered that one."

Following Thursday night's loss, New England has a six percent chance of reaching the postseason, according to ESPN's Power Index.

The Patriots were coming off a 45–0 shutout over the Chargers in Week 13, but their struggles quickly resurfaced against the Rams.

"We knew exactly what they were going to do," Newton said after the game. "We just got to be better and it starts with me personally. Just have to make more plays, that's what it comes down to."

Newton has thrown for 2,172 yards and five touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season while being most effective as a rusher. In 12 games, he's tallied 451 yards in 113 carries with 11 touchdowns.

The former Auburn product has played through an abdomen injury the past two games but said it hasn't affected his performance. When asked if he's concerned about being replaced, Newton said, "That's not my call. I'm just doing what I'm asked, with the mentality of getting better, and that's what I keep planning on doing."