Cowboys EVP: Mike McCarthy Will 'Absolutely' Be Dallas' Coach in 2021

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Mike McCarthy will "absolutely" be the team's head coach heading into next season.

“There will be absolutely no change with coach McCarthy,” Jones said on Dallas radio station 105.3 The Fan. “I am surprised someone would question Mike, the unprecedented situation everyone’s been in. And on top of that, no one’s making excuses, but we have had some real challenges in the injury category. If you look at his track record and his pedigree, he’s consistently won year in and year out.

“We have the utmost confidence that this ship is going to be righted quickly, and Mike’s going to be the leader of this group.”

McCarthy is in his first year with Dallas. He signed a five-year deal last January to replace long-time head coach Jason Garrett. Dallas is just 4-9 through 13 games and has a slim chance at winning the NFC East title. Although the team has dealt with countless injuries this season, including a season-ending leg injury to quarterback Dak Prescott, Dallas has not won consecutive games all season and has turned the football over in 11 consecutive games.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Monday's NFL Gameday Morning that McCarthy's job was safe but that one source noted to NFL Network that "something has to change."

CBS Sports' Patrick Walker reported the Cowboys are considering moving on from defensive coordinator Mike Nolan. Dallas' defense is last in the NFL in points allowed (393) and rushing yards allowed (2,014) and is tied for 29th in takeaways (11).

Prior to his tenure with Dallas, McCarthy compiled a 125-77-2 record with the Packers and made the playoffs in nine of his 13 seasons.

Dallas hosts the 49ers in Week 15. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.