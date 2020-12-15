Sanchez Eyes Practice Return After Surgery to Remove Tumor

Robert Scheer/The Indianapolis Star

Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez hopes to return to practice this week after undergoing surgery to remove a cancerous tumor, according to the Indianapolis Star's Joel Erickson.

Sanchez underwent surgery to remove his tumor on Dec. 1. Indianapolis' punter said the surgery "went well" adding he was "overwhelmed by all the love and support" sent his way.

The 26-year-old punter returned to the Colts' facility last week. Sanchez could return to the field at some point in the 2020 season, though he is unlikely to play against the Texans on Sunday, per Erickson.

“He’s only a couple of weeks out of surgery and all that, so I’m not sure," Colts special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone said on Tuesday. I’ve never had to deal with anything like this in the past; I don’t think most of us have had to handle a situation like this.”

Sanchez has been Indianapolis' punter since 2017. He signed a four-year extension with the Colts in June 2019.

Indianapolis enters Sunday's matchup with Houston tied for the AFC South lead at 9–4. The Colts are seeking their second playoff berth in the last six seasons in 2020.